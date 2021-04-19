Parker Lally, 7, of Santa Fe skateboards for the first time down a ramp in front of REI on Monday.
spotlight
Photo feature
Almost 8 and learning to skate
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Former campaign staffer who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse receives settlement
- Santa Fe man charged with fatally shooting 20-year-old pleads guilty under deal
- New details emerge in violent carjacking at N.M. 599 Rail Runner station
- Drinks, if not yet music, flowing again in Santa Fe bars, restaurants, night spots
- Chavez hired as next superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools
- Who’s fit for parole, New Mexico inmate serving life sentence asks after multiple rejections
- McCamley steps down as secretary of New Mexico Workforce Solutions Department
- Gallery owner offers to pay away criminal charges in toppling of Plaza obelisk
- Santa Fe Indian Market organizers plan live event on Plaza
- Survey says: Though not in mayoral race, former Santa Fe City Councilor Trujillo remains hot topic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Vigil Coppler announces bid for Santa Fe mayor (85)
- Santa Fe takes battle over green house to court (44)
- Santa Fe mayor says ad aims to 'inflame division' (37)
- Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier (37)
- New Mexico GOP leaders express ‘strong disappointment’ in Holy Week special session (34)
- What a rally: Inside Stansbury's improbable victory (31)
- Police: Man shot in carjacking (30)
- Santa Fe gets ready for Earth Day (30)
- Former campaign staffer who accused Lujan Grisham of abuse receives settlement (30)
- Glorieta Camps might house up to 2,400 migrant youth (29)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.