An Iowa-based chain announced Tuesday it was purchasing the Allsup’s network of convenience stores, which includes dozens throughout New Mexico.
Yesway, based in Des Moines, said it has entered into an agreement to take over the Clovis-based Allsup’s, which has more than 300 stores in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, according to a news release.
The chain has several stores in Santa Fe.
“We are very excited to have selected Yesway as the acquirer of our company and the future custodian of our brand and legacy,” said Mark Allsup, president of Allsup’s. “We chose Yesway as a partner because their values are truly aligned with ours.”
The Eastern New Mexico News reported Yesway’s chairman and chief executive officer, Thomas Nicholas Trkla, said the stores will continue to operate under the Allsup’s brand, and the company intends to keep a corporate office in Clovis.
Yesway has acquired more than 150 convenience stores, mostly in the Midwest. The company plans to have more than 500 stores in selected regions of the country.
Allsup’s founder, Lonnie Allsup, died in 2018 at the age of 84. He and his wife Barbara bought their first store, Lonnie’s Drive-In Grocery, in Roswell in the 1950s. In 1963, he sold a small chain to 7-11 and began a new set of stores, Allsup’s, after relocating to Clovis.
The Eastern New Mexico News reported a potential sale had been the subject of speculation among employees.
Allsup’s was among the first to sell gasoline at a convenience store outlet and also became known for its food offerings, including a burrito and chimichanga that gained a statewide reputation.
