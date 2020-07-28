Artist Eliza Naranjo Morse of Santa Clara Pueblo will have an online lecture at 3 p.m. Wednesday about her mural titled All Together Making Our Way. Every Day. Medicine: Eliza Naranjo Morse. The talk will be 15 to 20 minutes long, and participants need to register. Visit wheelwright.org/event/the-curators-circle-eliza-naranjo-morse to sign up.
‘All Together Making Our Way’
Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
