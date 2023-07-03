From right to left, Matthew Duran, Angela Ortiz-Flores and Luke Tompson work Monday afternoon on the setup for Tuesday's Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe's fireworks display, which will include more the 2,000 shells and last approximately 15 minutes. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe's annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Fe Place mall and feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden and kids activities.
