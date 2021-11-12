As the state races to slow the coronavirus’s fast-spreading delta variant before the holiday season arrives — with its flurry of indoor gatherings — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Friday announcing all New Mexicans 18 and older are now eligible, and encouraged, to get COVID-19 booster shots.
The governor also issued a new public health order extending the state’s indoor mask mandate.
The new orders come as daily case counts continue to spike. The Department of Health reported 3,524 new cases combined Thursday and Friday, with 21 more fatalities and 508 hospitalizations. The average case numbers for those two days was similar to counts seen during a major surge in November 2020, before the state began rolling out vaccines.
Several New Mexico hospitals are operating overcapacity when it comes to emergency and intensive care beds, and have enacted crisis standards of care, which means some patients are being transferred to less strained facilities within the state or even across state lines.
Experts say COVID-19 vaccines remain effective for preventing hospitalizations and death from the illness, but new data suggests their effectiveness wanes over time. Acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in an online news conference this week immunity to the virus begins to decrease 5½ months after inoculation.
So-called breakthrough cases, in which patients who are fully vaccinated become infected with the virus, initially were rare and typically are less severe than cases among the unvaccinated. However, Scrase said 28 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the state are breakthroughs and 23 percent of hospitalizations are patients who are fully vaccinated.
New Mexico joins California and Colorado in making boosters available to all adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eligibility criteria for boosters include adults who live or work in a high-risk setting.
Scrase said in a news release, “Case counts are significant, spread rates are far too high, and the Delta variant is far more transmissible than previous variants. In addition, our hospitals are well beyond capacity, and several have declared Crisis Standards of Care. Those factors absolutely make New Mexico a high-risk setting.”
Health Department spokesman Matt Bieber said the new eligibility rules for booster shots won’t overwhelm the state’s supply of vaccine.
“We have ample supply coming into New Mexico,” he wrote in an email Friday. “... We are also continuing to balance primary appointments and boosters. As more supply comes into the state and more providers open up their scheduling, this should create even more availability.”
The Health Department reports more than 73 percent of state residents 18 and over are fully vaccinated, and more than 15 percent already have received a booster shot, while 55 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 have completed the vaccine series. New Mexico is just beginning to roll out shots for children ages 5 to 11.
Residents can register for shots at vaccinenm.org.
The Health Department also reports 32 of the state’s 33 counties have high transmission rates, defined by the CDC as more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Harding County has a transmission rate deemed “substantial.”
The state has had 292,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with a death toll of 5,169. That compares with a death toll nationwide of 761,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The governor’s announcement Friday’s stated the current statewide requirement of wearing face masks indoors, with limited exceptions and regardless of vaccination status, has been extended to Dec. 10.
A separate public health order that requires health care workers to be vaccinated and school employees to either get vaccinated or undergo regular testing remains in place.
“As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release announcing the orders. “I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
According to the article: “daily case counts continue to spike. ... The average case numbers for those two days was similar to counts seen during a major surge in November 2020, before the state began rolling out vaccines.” Obviously, the current masking policy has failed. But the governor is responding by continuing the failed policy. Makes no sense at all
I had my booster at the VA on Monday... I think my age may have something to do with it, but the Pfizer shot did a number on me this time around. I was really feeling down and out for about 3 days... Yikes, I still have my flu shot to look forward to.
Fifth anniversary of 14 days to flatten the curve? Stanford study on mas ineffectiveness?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.