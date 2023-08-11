All four Santa Fe City Council candidates who submitted applications to receive public campaign funding have qualified, according to the city clerk’s office.

District 1 candidates Alma Castro and Brian Gutierrez, District 2 incumbent Michael Garcia and District 3 candidate Louis Carlos were notified Thursday they had qualified for public funding, city Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said. Each candidate was able to pick up a check from the clerk’s office starting Friday.

To qualify, candidates had to submit a petition with at least 150 signatures from registered voters in their district, along with $5 contributions from each voter who signed.

Recommended for you