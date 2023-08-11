All four Santa Fe City Council candidates who submitted applications to receive public campaign funding have qualified, according to the city clerk’s office.
District 1 candidates Alma Castro and Brian Gutierrez, District 2 incumbent Michael Garcia and District 3 candidate Louis Carlos were notified Thursday they had qualified for public funding, city Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said. Each candidate was able to pick up a check from the clerk’s office starting Friday.
To qualify, candidates had to submit a petition with at least 150 signatures from registered voters in their district, along with $5 contributions from each voter who signed.
So far, 14 individuals have signaled an intention to run for municipal office in November, but only four submitted an application for the public financing, which allows City Council and municipal judge candidates to receive $15,000 from the city.
Candidates in contested races can also collect $1,500 in “seed money,” with maximum donations of $100 each, and they can collect up to $3,750 in $5 contributions to be matched by the city’s public campaign fund.
Four other candidates — Kathy Rivera in District 1, Eric Morelli in District 3, Miguel Acosta in District 3 and Joel Nava in District 4 — attempted to qualify for public funding but did not submit petitions.
Others decided to go with private funding from the outset, with some saying the amount of money available from public funding isn’t enough to run the kind of campaign they wanted to run. Several said they preferred to draw on their own well of donors rather than city money.
Of the candidates who received public funding, Castro raised $2,235 in qualifying contributions and seed money contributions; Carlos raised $1,910; Gutierrez raised $1,210; and Garcia raised $1,020.