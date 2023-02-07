Alec Baldwin's lawyers are seeking to have state Rep. Andrea Reeb disqualified as a special prosecutor in the criminal case tied to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, claiming the role conflicts with her position as a legislator.

Three lawyers representing the Hollywood actor and producer filed a motion Tuesday in state District Court requesting a judge disqualify Reeb based a clause in the state constitution they say bars individuals from simultaneously exercising powers in more than one of the three branches of government.

"Ms. Reeb's continued service as a special prosecutor in this case is unconstitutional," according to the motion filed Tuesday by attorneys Luke Nikas, John F. Bash and Heather LeBlanc. "The legal question is not a close one. She must be disqualified."

Popular in the Community