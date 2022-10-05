102121 jw balwin shoot1

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in October outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Actor Alec Baldwin reached a settlement agreement with the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday.

Hutchins was fatally shot on Oct. 21, 2021 while working on the set of the film Rust, which Baldwin was set to star in and produce. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident.

While Baldwin was holding the prop revolver which killed Hutchins, he has denied any wrongdoing in her death. Hutchins' family sued Baldwin and 26 others related to the incident in February.

