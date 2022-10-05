Actor Alec Baldwin reached a settlement agreement with the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday.
Hutchins was fatally shot on Oct. 21, 2021 while working on the set of the film Rust, which Baldwin was set to star in and produce. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident.
While Baldwin was holding the prop revolver which killed Hutchins, he has denied any wrongdoing in her death. Hutchins' family sued Baldwin and 26 others related to the incident in February.
"We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin wrote on Instagram Wednesday morning. "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."
Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew released a statement Wednesday through his attorney Brian Panish confirming the settlement agreement, and announcing Rust will resume production in 2023.
"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023," the statement says. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."
In a statement provided by public relations firm Mercury LLC, Souza praised Hutchins' talent and incredible positive energy, and said he wishes the world got to know who she was through different circumstances.
"In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family," Souza said. "Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."
Online court records show the specifics of the settlement agreement have been sealed in First Judicial District Court. A motion Thursday to seal the records cites the involvement of Hutchins' minor son as reason for confidentiality.
"The right to privacy of [Hutchins' minor son] overrides and overcomes the public's right to access information about him in this case," according to the motion. "Due to the incredible public and media interest in the death of his mother, a substantial probability exists that [his] overriding privacy interest will be prejudiced if the court does not seal these records."
The document also states Matthew Hutchins has gone to great lengths to shield his son from news coverage pertaining to his mother's death, including monitoring his internet usage to ensure he doesn't see content related to her death and enrolling him in a private school with instructions to the school to help keep his son away from discussions regarding his mother's death.
"Despite these efforts, [Hutchins' son] has been impacted by the media feeding frenzy over this case," the motion says.
While Baldwin and the 26 other individuals and businesses named in the civil suit have settled, New Mexico's Board of Finance awarded the First Judicial District Attorney's Office more than $317,000 in late September to bring criminal charges against people connected to the October 2021 shooting.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies initially requested $635,000. Carmack-Altwies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
However, the district attorney continues to wait for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to finish its report on Hutchins' shooting. Spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in an email Tuesday his department is still working on completing their inquiry.
"Once the case file is completed, reviewed by supervisors and approved for release, the sheriff's office will then forward the case to the district attorney," Ríos wrote. "At this time I do not have a time frame as to when it will be forwarded to the DA."
Ríos told The New Mexican the sheriff's office received Baldwin's cellphone records in late August, the last piece to review before finishing the case file.