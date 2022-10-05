Part of the legal tangle involving the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of the movie Rust has been resolved.

But much remains unclear, including whether anyone will face criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins. 

Actor Alec Baldwin announced Wednesday he has reached a settlement agreement with Hutchins' family, nearly a year after the prop pistol he was holding on the movie set south of Santa Fe discharged and killed the cinematographer.

Popular in the Community