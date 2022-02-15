Actor and film producer Alec Baldwin was among more than two dozen individuals and businesses named as defendants in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, fatally shot in October on the Rust movie set south of Santa Fe.
The lawsuit, filed in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, alleges Baldwin and the other defendants failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules — omissions that ultimately led to her death.
"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live," the complaint says, "and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."
Hutchins, 42, died Oct. 21 after being struck by a bullet that discharged from a revolver Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Rust director Joel Souza also was struck and wounded during the incident.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and the couple's 9-year-old son Andros, alleges negligence and reckless misconduct. It seeks compensation for Halyna Hutchins' suffering and death, the loss of her income, and her funeral and burial costs, as well as punitive damages.
Brian Panish, an attorney for Matthew Hutchins, held a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles announcing the complaint.
“The lawsuit names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set, and whose reckless behavior and cost cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” said Panish, who also played an animated reenactment of the incident.
The lawsuit also names as defendants the film’s assistant director, David Halls; armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; and Seth Kenney, owner of PDQ Arm & Prop in Albuquerque. Authorities have said they believe Halls and Gutierrez-Reed handled the firearm just before it was handed to Baldwin. Kenney supplied ammunition for the production, according to court documents.
Matthew Hutchins' complaint says Baldwin and the film's other producers were aware Gutierrez-Reed was "an inexperienced weapons master" and was unqualified for what was required on the Rust set. The lawsuit also alleges the producers ignored Gutierrez-Reed's concerns "that performing the dual roles of armorer and assistant prop master would result in lapses of basic firearms safety."
Attorneys for Halls and Gutierrez-Reed could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
The complaint is one of several filed in the wake of the shooting. No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office have been investigating the incident for months.
A key question for the sheriff’s office, which has led the investigation, is how several live rounds ended up on the set — and in Baldwin’s gun.
The agency executed a search warrant in November on Kenney’s business, which investigators said had sold what was supposed to be dummy ammunition to Gutierrez-Reed. An affidavit for the warrant indicated investigators wondered if the armorer had instead received a mix of live and dummy rounds from the company.
A Jan. 12 complaint filed on behalf of Gutierrez-Reed accused Kenney of supplying her with mislabeled dummy ammunition that included live rounds.
That lawsuit, filed in New Mexico’s 2nd Judicial District Court in Albuquerque by Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, describes a “rushed and chaotic” atmosphere on the film set that created a “perfect storm” for a safety breach.
The fatal shooting prompted state lawmakers to consider a requirement for actors and other personnel who handle firearms on film sets in New Mexico to take a gun safety course from the state Department of Game and Fish.
Under Senate Bill 188, sponsored by Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, production companies with workers who fail to obtain a valid firearms safety certificate would be ineligible for the state's tax credits for films.
The bill would require all actors and prop personnel “to be familiar with the deadly power of firearms and trained in proper gun safety,” a news release stated. The course would teach firearms safety and responsible firearm use.
The bill failed to gain traction and is still awaiting a hearing in a Senate committee. With one day left in the legislative session, its chances of passing are slim.
Baldwin has stated he was pointing the gun at Halyna Hutchins at her instruction, and that the fatal round was fired without him pulling the trigger.
Tuesday's lawsuit says there was no need for a real gun to be on the set, and that industry standards call for prop guns in similar circumstances.
"The first thing you learn about a gun is that it's always loaded. Even if you unload it yourself, you treat it as if it's always loaded," Matthew Hutchins' New Mexico attorney, Randi McGinn, said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. "And you never point it at somebody."
But an attorney for Baldwin disputed the notion the actor handled himself in an inappropriate way.
"Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false," Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin, said in a statement Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
"Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use," Dyer added.
Baldwin last month turned over his cellphone to investigators, and Dyer said he has cooperated fully with authorities. Baldwin reportedly has said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting.
McGinn said she expected the lawsuit to move more quickly in New Mexico than if it had been filed in California.
"Part of the purpose of the lawsuit is to find out what really happened," McGinn said. "It's been like a circular firing squad — everyone's been pointing the finger at everybody else. One of the great things about lawsuits is you get to put people under oath and get to the bottom of what really happened."
We shouldn't overlook Baldwin's responsibility as the producer, responsible for the actions of those involved. He was NOT simply an actor. I suggest criminal negligence for his failure as producer.
Everyone's gotta get some.
AN EASY EXPLAINATION; having known a script supervisor while living in santa fe and listening to how chaotic including working too many times long overtimes to save money, easily brused egos, unsafe working conditions, lack of safely procedures, it is quite easy to understand how on set accidents can happen and in this case did.
in fact, the person mentioned had a serious auto accident one particularly long evening on set, and was on the way home and is still suffering from same.
Just too sad.
Terrible loss.
So should her lawyers scatter-shot? Sure.
But unless the investigation gets to the armorer and her father's bullet, it will just be a media circus.
