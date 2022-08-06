By 2013, Steve Harbin’s alcohol problem was plain to nearly everyone.

Once a prosperous salesman in the construction industry, he’d lost his job and health insurance. Gone were the dream house he’d designed in Albuquerque’s foothills and many of the motorcycles he’d owned. The last one, a Kawasaki W650 with a peashooter exhaust, sat in his garage in disrepair.

His marriage had been disintegrating for years, and now the stepdaughters he’d helped raise despised him, the way Harbin hated his own dad, who he’d sworn to never become.

