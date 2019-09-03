An Alcalde resident told state police he shot one of two masked men who invaded his home early Thursday morning — and was himself shot in return — before the suspects fled.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in state District Court, the resident told a New Mexico State Police agent someone had knocked on the door of his home near N.M. 68 around 6 a.m. Thursday. When he asked who it was, the man said, the visitor gave the name of his cousin’s boyfriend.
He didn’t recognize the voice, the resident said, so he retrieved his .380-caliber handgun, opened the door and encountered two men wearing face masks.
One of the men tried to get inside his home, the resident told police, and he shot the man once or twice before his weapon jammed. Then, he said, the other suspect shot him in the left inner thigh.
According to the affidavit, the resident told police the man he had fired on was moaning.
The home invaders left, the resident told police, but he wasn’t sure how they were traveling because he wasn’t wearing his glasses at the time.
Police found three bullet casings and a .380-caliber pistol on the home’s porch, and a “defect” on the rear window to the house, the affidavit said. A search warrant inventory showed two of the casings were .380 caliber and one casing was a 9 mm.
State police did not respond to a request Tuesday for further information on the incident.