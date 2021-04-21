A man accused in a hit-and-run Monday on N.M. 4 through the Jemez Mountains that injured two bicyclists is now facing criminal charges, according to the Los Alamos Police Department.
Julian Lopez, 20, of Alcalde was arrested on charges of causing an accident involving death or personal injuries, failing to give immediate notice of an accident and careless driving.
Police said Lopez was driving a white GM pickup with a single amber construction light affixed to the roof of the cab.
One of the cyclists in the crash was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, police said.
Lopez was booked Wednesday into the Los Alamos Detention Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.