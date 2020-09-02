New Mexico State Police arrested an Alcalde man Tuesday after he was accused of soliciting nude images of children online.
Francisco Romero, 37, faces two counts of child solicitation of a child under 13 years old and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to an affidavit for Romero's arrest filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, the suspect's fiancée contacted state police after she found evidence he had messaged several children and asked them for images of child porn.
In 2008, Romero was convicted of one count of possession of child pornography in Florida. He was released from jail in September 2017, before moving to Rio Arriba County and registering as a sex offender, the affidavit says.
Romero's fiancée told police she found a secret email account on his laptop and messages he sent to a child model, asking if "sexy pictures" would be included in a photo set she had available on her website, according to the affidavit.
"She is 12 years old, you idiot," wrote the person who responded to Romero's email inquiry. "Is there something wrong with you?"
The fiancée also saw Romero was following a number of Instagram accounts with images of underage girls, the affidavit says. Many of the accounts appeared to belong to people outside the United States, as their profiles were written using the Cyrillic alphabet.
The fiancée told police she knew Romero had been in prison for possession of child sexual abuse images, the affidavit says. She decided to report Romero because the girls he was contacting ranged in age from about 11 to 18 years old and reminded her of her young nieces.
She also informed police Romero was in possession of at least one firearm and had a history of committing acts of domestic violence, the affidavit said.
Romero is being held at the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla and is scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court for a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.
