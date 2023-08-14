An Albuquerque man is charged with kidnapping after police said he took a woman from Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Jose Zapata-Coreas, was arrested Sunday after police said they found him asleep in his vehicle in Albuquerque, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

His ex-girlfriend, who told police she was kidnapped at the Pojoaque casino, then taken to Albuquerque, escaped.

