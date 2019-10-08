Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced Tuesday she will retire at the end of the school year.
“I have devoted over forty years to APS and APS is truly my dear family,” Reedy said in a news release. “There is much more to do, of course. The work is never done, but we have laid a solid foundation for the district to continue to improve in serving its students, their parents, and the entire Albuquerque community.”
After a seven-month interim appointment, Reedy became superintendent of the state’s largest school district in April 2016.
She was credited with steadying the district after her predecessor, Luis Valentino, hired a top administrator from Colorado who had been accused of inappropriately touching two preteen relatives. The administrator, Jason Martinez, was acquitted.
In December 2018, the Albuquerque school board voted to extend Reedy’s contract through June 2021 with a salary of $248,727. A news release from the district said Reedy is retiring at the end of her current contact on June 30, 2020.
A native of Texas, Reedy earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in education from Harvard University.
According to the news release, she began her career in Albuquerque Public Schools as a resource room teacher in the 1970s and held a handful of administrative positions before being hired as superintendent. During Reedy’s tenure as superintendent, the district’s four-year graduation rate increased from 66 percent in 2016 to 69.6 in 2018, according to Public Education Department data.
