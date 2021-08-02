Two top district administrators are among those placed on administrative leave by Albuquerque Public Schools in the wake of a state and federal investigation into former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
The two administrators are Madelyn Serna Mármol, who has served as the district’s associate superintendent since August 2017, and Amelia “Aimee” Milazzo, who has been the executive director of curriculum and instruction since January 2003.
The school district released the name, titles and salaries of those 11 employees Monday, nearly a week after state investigators conducted a search of Williams Stapleton’s Albuquerque school office and home.
Investigators are looking into whether Williams Stapleton, who has worked for the district since 1984, was involved in money laundering, taking illegal kickbacks, racketeering and violations of state governmental and ethical codes related to her jobs as a public school employee and a state lawmaker.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a federal grand jury subpoena to Albuquerque Public Schools for all records related to Williams Stapleton last week as well.
Attorney Luis Robles, who is representing the school district, said Monday those placed on leave are “deemed to be innocent of violating any policy procedures” at this time.
But, he added, the investigation may reveal “if someone was just merely a witness and knows about things or if they may have been involved in some sort of way that could have violated APS procedures.”
He said the school district is conducting its own investigation as well.
Williams Stapleton, who has denied any wrongdoing and is not facing any criminal charges, resigned from her seat in the state House of Representatives Friday. She was one of 12 employees the district placed on administrative leave last week.
The teachers placed on leave include: Adolphus Washington of Sandia High School, Scott McLeod of West Mesa High School, Donald Gonzales of Eldorado High School, Vivian Quintana of Van Buren Middle School and Caia Brown, Ryan Palmer, Rebecca “Becky” Campbell and Curt Spencer of Harrison Middle School.
Abigail Manzanares, a specialist in career and technical education, also was placed on administrative leave. Williams Stapleton, who earned nearly $80,000 a year in her school job, was the coordinator for career technical education programs for the district.
Last week Monica Armenta, spokeswoman for the district, wrote in an email it’s possible more district employees may be placed on leave in conjunction with the investigation.
“Placing employees on leave does not imply wrongdoing or guilt, nor is it punitive,” she wrote at the time.
At the heart of the investigation is Williams Stapleton’s relationship to the Washington, D.C.-based Robotics Management Learning Systems, LLC, which provided online learning materials to the district for years. Investigators say she used her position with the district to funnel nearly $1 million of school district money to her own interests.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.