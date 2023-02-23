Albuquerque Fatal Shooting

Police are outside a home of a deadly shooting Thursday in Albuquerque. A person was found bleeding in a street and two adults were found dead inside a North Valley home. The possible stabbing victim died at a hospital.

 Susan Montoya Bryan/The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque police discovered three people with fatal wounds in a North Valley neighborhood Thursday morning and said no suspects were outstanding in the incident.

The agency released few other details of the deaths.

An off-duty New Mexico State Parks law enforcement officer found an adult lying in the street, bleeding, in the 1000 block of Griegos Road NW. Neighbors had reported hearing the sound of gunshots earlier that morning, and officers responding to the scene followed a trail of blood to a home where two adults had died from gunshot wounds, police said Thursday.