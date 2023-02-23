Police are outside a home of a deadly shooting Thursday in Albuquerque. A person was found bleeding in a street and two adults were found dead inside a North Valley home. The possible stabbing victim died at a hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque police discovered three people with fatal wounds in a North Valley neighborhood Thursday morning and said no suspects were outstanding in the incident.
The agency released few other details of the deaths.
An off-duty New Mexico State Parks law enforcement officer found an adult lying in the street, bleeding, in the 1000 block of Griegos Road NW. Neighbors had reported hearing the sound of gunshots earlier that morning, and officers responding to the scene followed a trail of blood to a home where two adults had died from gunshot wounds, police said Thursday.
The police department did not identify the victims or provide their ages or genders.
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the person found in the middle of the road appeared to have been stabbed. "Rescue personnel arrived and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital where he died as a result of his wounds," Gallegos said in a statement.
Detectives talked to a man who was locked in a room at the house and don't believe he was a suspect, Gallegos said. It's unclear if the man was wounded.
Detectives were trying to determine the relationships among the people involved. They filed search warrants for the home and the vehicles in the garage to try to determine what happened, Gallegos said.
Investigators believe the violence was isolated to the home, which sits in a quiet neighborhood just down the road from a public library and fire station.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces with this. They’re investigating a lot of different possibilities,” Gallegos said. “We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation, and a firearm was found on scene, so that’s why investigators believe no one is outstanding in terms of a shooter.”
A first responder was seen carrying a toddler on her hip as she walked away from the scene. Gallegos said authorities were trying to find relatives and did not know if the girl was in the house during the killings.