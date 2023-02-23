ALBUQUERQUE — Three people in a North Valley neighborhood are dead after authorities found one victim lying in the middle of the street and followed a trail of blood to a shooting scene inside a home, police said.

An off-duty New Mexico State Police officer initially spotted the first victim in the roadway. The person appeared to have been stabbed, Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning when neighbors reported hearing gunshots and the possibility of multiple people wounded.