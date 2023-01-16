Albuquerque police on Monday announced the arrest of failed House candidate Solomon Pena, accusing him of masterminding a series of shootings at politicians' homes in recent weeks.
Pena, 39, was a Republican candidate in the general election race in November for New Mexico House District 14. He lost to Democrat Miguel Garcia but denied the election results publicly on his Twitter account. Police said Pena is accused of paying others to shoot into the homes of politicians and is believed to have pulled the trigger himself during one of the shootings.
"After the election in November, Solomon Pena reached out and contracted someone — for [an] amount of cash money — to commit at least two of these shootings," Albuquerque police Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said in a news conference Monday evening. "The evidence that we have is not only firearm, but it's also from cellphones, electronic records, surveillance video and multiple witnesses inside and outside of this conspiracy."
Officials did not specify the charges Pena faces but said a criminal complaint detailing his charges would be filed in court, and that others people are likely to face charges. Pena's criminal complaint was not yet publicly available Monday night.
Pena was arrested Monday afternoon following a standoff with a police SWAT team after a search warrant was issued at his residence, officials said.
Hartsock said he would be booked Monday night into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.
The first shooting took place Dec. 4 at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa. The homes of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley, state Rep. Javier Martinez and state Sen. Linda Lopez also were shot at in the following weeks.
Police have said at least two politician's offices also were targeted in shootings, but it was unclear if the shootings near New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s former campaign office and state Sen. Moe Maestas' office have been tied to Pena.
O’Malley told the Associated Press she and her husband were asleep when gunfire struck the adobe wall surrounding their home.
“To say I am angry about this attack on my home — on my family, is the least of it,” she told the AP. “I remember thinking how grateful I was that my grandchildren were not spending the night, and that those bullets did not go through my house.”
Lopez told the AP in a statement that three of the bullets shot at her home passed through her 10-year-old daughter’s bedroom. Other bullets penetrated a garage door and damaged a wall.
Lopez did not respond to a request for comment Monday on Pena's arrest.
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Pena had visited some of the targets at their homes prior to the shootings, contesting the results of his race.
"They all expressed that they were puzzled and surprised," Gallegos said. "One [encounter] actually led to quite an argument, I believe. So, I think that plays into some of this, but it was shortly after that when the shootings occurred."
Officials at Monday's news conference said a man named Jose Trujillo was stopped by Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies 40 minutes after the Jan. 3 shooting at Lopez's home and alleged he was involved in the shooting.
Gallegos said hundreds of fentanyl pills and cash were found in Trujillo's car during the traffic stop.
The Albuquerque Police Department is still investigating whether Trujillo and three other men believed to have been involved in the conspiracy, aside from Pena, were aware of whose homes they were shooting at or if they fulfilled the contracts without knowing, Hartsock said.
"Other people [besides Pena] are gonna face charges, or they already are, but they're at different stages of the investigation, and we're not ready to get into those details yet," he said.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller condemned Pena's alleged efforts as fundamentally terrifying to the politicians targeted, and to democracy itself.
"At the end of the day, this was about a right wing radical. An election denier was arrested today, and someone who did the worst imaginable thing you can do if you're having a political disagreement," Keller said at the news conference. "Disagreements take place ... but that should never, ever, lead to violence."
Pena, who voices support for Trump in Twitter posts and calls himself "the MAGA king," previously was convicted of 19 felonies, including burglary, larceny, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and receiving stolen property. He spent almost seven years in prison.
House Minority Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec released a statement on Pena's arrest shortly after the news conference.
"New Mexico House Republicans condemn violence in any form and are grateful no one was injured. This is yet another example of a convicted felon unlawfully gaining access to firearms, which they are barred from owning or possessing, and using the weapon in a manner that causes public harm," Lane wrote.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also issued a statement on Pena's arrest, commending Albuquerque police, New Mexico State Police and the District Attorney's Office, and condemning the attacks.
“There is no place in our society or our democracy for violence against any elected official or their families, and I trust the justice system will hold those responsible for such attacks to full and fair account,” Lujan Grisham said.