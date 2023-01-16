Solomon Pena

Solomon Pena in a message on his Twitter account posted Nov. 15. The tweet read, 'Trump just announced for 2024. I stand with him. I never conceded my HD 14 race. Now researching my options.'

 Twitter photo

Albuquerque police on Monday announced the arrest of failed House candidate Solomon Pena, accusing him of masterminding a series of shootings at politicians' homes in recent weeks.

Pena, 39, was a Republican candidate in the general election race in November for New Mexico House District 14. He lost to Democrat Miguel Garcia but denied the election results publicly on his Twitter account. Police said Pena is accused of paying others to shoot into the homes of politicians and is believed to have pulled the trigger himself during one of the shootings.

"After the election in November, Solomon Pena reached out and contracted someone — for [an] amount of cash money — to commit at least two of these shootings," Albuquerque police Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock said in a news conference Monday evening. "The evidence that we have is not only firearm, but it's also from cellphones, electronic records, surveillance video and multiple witnesses inside and outside of this conspiracy." 

