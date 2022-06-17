editor's pick Albuquerque police: Officer injured by suspected drunken driver The New Mexican Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Albuquerque police officer was injured in a crash early Friday involving a man suspected to be driving drunk.A spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department wrote in an email the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m at Irving Boulevard NW and Eagle Ranch Road.The officer was taken to a hospital with several injuries, including broken bones, Rebecca Atkins wrote.The other driver, Vaughn Stands, 28, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, she added, and has been charged with a count of DWI causing great bodily harm.Stands was being booked in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Atkins said in the statement. The investigation remains ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBiden: 'Whatever it takes as long as it takes'Quality Inn, former Motel 6 to be converted into 'attainable' housingLocal horticulturalist David Salman grew plants and raised up a communitySazȯn chef Fernando Olea takes James Beard 'Best Chef' honorBody found near Ridgetop Road Monday morningMidnight Fire in Northern New Mexico grows to 3,500 acresWe lost a giant — David Salman, 1957-2022Chef went from waiting tables to becoming a major player in the world of fine cuisineEspañola teacher charged with sex abuseBicentennial Pool in Santa Fe reopening Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber Misbehaving parents spoil youth games Ringside Seat Otero commissioners as dangerous as a poke in the eye Rescue Report Felines & Friends helps wildfire victims with cats Tales of Tails It’s already too hot in June, and my dogs know it, too