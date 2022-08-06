Muhammad Afzaal Hussain

 City of Española Facebook page

The New Mexican

Albuquerque police said the shooting death of a man Friday night may be linked to the killings of three other Muslims over the past year, and the man’s death prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to send additional state police officers to the state’s largest city Saturday to help patrol and support local police and the FBI in their investigation.

“I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought. This is not who we are,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued by her office Saturday night. “We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers — and we will find them.

