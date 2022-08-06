Albuquerque police said the shooting death of a man Friday night may be linked to the killings of three other Muslims over the past year, and the man’s death prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to send additional state police officers to the state’s largest city Saturday to help patrol and support local police and the FBI in their investigation.
“I am angered and saddened that this is happening in New Mexico, a place that prides itself on diversity of culture and thought. This is not who we are,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued by her office Saturday night. “We will not stop in our pursuit of justice for the victims and their families and are bringing every resource to bear to apprehend the killer or killers — and we will find them.
“In addition, we will continue to do everything we can to support to the Muslim community during this difficult time,” she added. “As Mr. Assed of the Islamic Center of New Mexico said earlier today: hate will not win.”
Police said in a news release that they responded to a reported shooting just before midnight near Truman Street and Grand Avenue NE and found a dead man. Police did not confirm the victim’s identity, but KOB-TV, citing sources in the Muslim community, reported the victim was Naeem Hussain.
Police said they believe the victim was in his mid-20s, was Muslim and a native of South Asia.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Saturday raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths to $10,000.
Three Muslim men have been killed in seemingly random shootings in Albuquerque in just the past two weeks, including Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, who was the city of Española’s land use and planning director.
Both men were Muslim and were killed in southeast Albuquerque, near Central Avenue. They were buried Friday in Albuquerque.
Police believe they were killed by the same person or people and are also investigating whether the killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, in November was also connected.
Hussain, mourned by Española city officials who admired his talents and personality, was about to move into a home in the Northern New Mexico city when he was killed Monday night near the University of New Mexico. His co-workers remembered his excitement about Española’s potential and his enjoyment of New Mexico’s culture.
“He became one of us,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said last week.
Hussain had master’s and bachelor’s degrees in community and regional planning from UNM and had studied law and human resources management at the University of Punjab in Pakistan.