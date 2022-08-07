Albuquerque police announced Sunday they have found a possible lead in the recent slayings of several Muslim men.

Speaking at a press conference, Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Chief Cecily Parker said police have identified a vehicle they think may have been used in the killings — a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Passat or a Jetta. The car has dark tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to go to crimestoppersnm.com or call 505-843-STOP. 

Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden joined the government officials who have voiced their frustration and sadness over the slaying. Biden tweeted he was "angered and saddened" by the "horrific" killings. 

Popular in the Community