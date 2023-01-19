Albuquerque police are looking into the possibility of criminal activity involving campaign contributions to disgraced state House candidate Solomon Pena as part of their investigation into a series of shootings he is accused of orchestrating at Democratic politicians' homes.

A news release Thursday states Albuquerque detectives uncovered "potential illegal activity" stemming from contributions made by José Trujillo, another man police say is suspected in the shootings, and Trujillo's mother.

Trujillo donated $5,155 to Pena between the primary and general elections, and his mother, Melanie Griego, gave $4,000 to Pena's campaign during the general election, according to police and state campaign finance reports. The reports state Trujillo is a cashier. 

