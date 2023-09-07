Albuquerque police are investigating what officials believe was a road-rage shooting Wednesday night near Isotopes Stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy and left a 20-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police Chief Harold Medina said in a news conference Thursday morning a family leaving the stadium after a game became involved in an altercation with people riding in another vehicle over a traffic infraction, such as an improper U-turn, just past the intersection of Avenida César Chávez and University Boulevard. Someone in the second vehicle fired 17 shots, the chief said.

"What's most disheartening is an 11-year-old child was in the front seat of the vehicle and lost their lives last night. We had a relative of this child also struck," who is in critical condition at a local hospital, he said.

Recommended for you