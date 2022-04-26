Albuquerque police on Tuesday were investigating the death of a man who jumped from the northbound Interstate 25 overpass onto Alameda Boulevard in the city's North Valley.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email the man was taken to a local hospital but died from his wounds.

"In addition, this incident is being investigated as an in-custody death because crisis negotiators were attempting to contact the individual as he threatened suicide," Gallegos wrote.

The incident shut down lanes of travel on I-25 throughout the afternoon. They were partially reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

