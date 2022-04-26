Albuquerque police investigate death of man who jumped from overpass The New Mexican Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albuquerque police on Tuesday were investigating the death of a man who jumped from the northbound Interstate 25 overpass onto Alameda Boulevard in the city's North Valley.Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email the man was taken to a local hospital but died from his wounds."In addition, this incident is being investigated as an in-custody death because crisis negotiators were attempting to contact the individual as he threatened suicide," Gallegos wrote.The incident shut down lanes of travel on I-25 throughout the afternoon. They were partially reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Read the E-edition View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFierce winds challenge fire crews as growing blazes force more evacuationsNew Mexico’s largest wildfire remains uncontained80 years later, internment camp still an unknown part of Santa Fe historyWildfires in New Mexico grow, merge Saturday as wind limits firefightersNew Mexico fires still burning, but legacy of anguish beginsSanta Fe man charged with shooting at truck driverFirefighters make progress Sunday on New Mexico wildfiresSanta Fe police: Suspected serial burglar tied to 18 crimes and $350,000 in theftsSanta Fe police suspect man stabbed teen after fightJudge: Defense cannot argue alternative cause for White's death Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS For The Birds Despite creepy reputation, ravens are an intelligent, playful bird Ringside Seat Republican bigwig hopes to reshape Democratic Legislature Science on the Hill Bioplastics point the way to an environmentally sustainable, green future Growing Up Spanglish Canutito ‘y’ Grampo ‘hacen’ commit adultery