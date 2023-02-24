The Albuquerque Police Department on Friday released the names of two of three people found with fatal wounds Thursday morning in the city's North Valley.

Autopsies for Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, determined both died from several stab wounds, the police department said in a news release. Morales-Hernandez was found dead inside a home on Griegos Road NW, while Rodriguez-Hechemendia died after he was found lying in a street outside and taken to an area hospital.

An autopsy determined a man found dead inside the home died from a gunshot wound, police said. They did not release his identity but said his name will be made public after his next of kin has been notified of his death.