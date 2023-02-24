The Albuquerque Police Department on Friday released the names of two of three people found with fatal wounds Thursday morning in the city's North Valley.
Autopsies for Danay Morales-Hernandez, 36, and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, determined both died from several stab wounds, the police department said in a news release. Morales-Hernandez was found dead inside a home on Griegos Road NW, while Rodriguez-Hechemendia died after he was found lying in a street outside and taken to an area hospital.
An autopsy determined a man found dead inside the home died from a gunshot wound, police said. They did not release his identity but said his name will be made public after his next of kin has been notified of his death.
Police said Thursday the violence appeared to be isolated to the home, which sits in a quiet neighborhood just down the road from a public library and fire station. There have been no arrests in the case, and police indicated there is no suspect at large.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces with this. They’re investigating a lot of different possibilities,” Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We do not think there is an offender outstanding, but this is early in the investigation, and a firearm was found on scene, so that’s why investigators believe no one is outstanding in terms of a shooter.”
Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding in the street Thursday morning followed a trail of blood to a home where they initially believed two people had died from gunshot wounds.
Detectives talked to a man who was locked in a room at the house but don’t believe he is a suspect, Gallegos told The Associated Press. It was unclear if the man was wounded.
Detectives were trying to determine the relationships among the people involved. They filed search warrants for the home and the vehicles in the garage to try to determine what happened, Gallegos said.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.