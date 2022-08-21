When it comes to tracking stolen firearms, it may all come down to saving a couple of bullet casings.

That’s what the Albuquerque Police Department believes will help track and trace lost and stolen guns. On Thursday, the department announced a new program called “Save 2 Casings” to do just that job.

The idea is simple: A gun owner places two spent casings from his firearm in an envelope provided by the department. The owner writes down the make, model, caliber and serial number of the firearm on the envelope. If that firearm is ever lost or stolen, the gun owner can provide law enforcement officials with the two spent casings and information, which could then help locate the weapon if it is used in a crime.

Robert Nott

