Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina addresses the media Tuesday during a news conference announcing the detainment of a suspect in the recent killings of Muslim men in the city.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has made an arrest in the killings of two of four Muslim men — part of a string of shooting deaths  that had set the city on edge for the past two weeks.

In a Tuesday news conference, police said Muhammad Syed, 51, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, an official with the city of Española, and Aftab Hussein, 41. Albuquerque police said Syed is being investigated in connection with the two other fatal shootings.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez said his office planned to file murder charges against Syed in the two deaths.

