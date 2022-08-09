As Albuquerque police prepared to search the home of Muhammad Syed, they got an unexpected bonus: They saw the 51-year-old Afghan driving the Volkswagen Jetta they believed had been used in at least one of four killings of Muslim men in the state's largest city.

That opportunity, police officials said, led to the long-distance tracking — and eventually arrest — of Syed, charged Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two of the men. He also is a suspect in the deaths of the other two men.

Syed's capture was the culmination of an intense investigation following a series of shootings — seemingly targeting South Asian men — that shook Albuquerque's Muslim community over a two-week period, officials said. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez said Syed faces murder charges in the killings, which garnered the attention of the White House and became national news.

Albuquerque Muslim Killings

Muhammad Syed

