Albuquerque police on Thursday night arrested two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14, who are accused of carrying out a "disturbing assault" on another girl earlier in the week.

The 13-year-old victim had been staying at a friend's house Sunday in a neighborhood in the city's Northeast Heights when the pair decided to sneak out of the home and go to a party in southeastern Albuquerque, according to a news release the Albuquerque Police Department issued Friday.

The friends became separated at the party, the release said. Police believe at least three girls then took the victim to a park and severely beat her. The victim, who sustained several injuries in the attack, went to a nearby home, where she spoke with a homeowner who gave her a ride to back to her friend's house. Her friend was not injured, police said.