The Albuquerque Police Department arrested two suspects Thursday night in connection to the death of of Peggy Meyer, whose body was found March 23, 2020, south of Madrid in Santa Fe County. 

The pair are also accused of using Meyer's identity for months to receive Social Security benefits while nobody knew she was missing. 

James Bradley, 55, is being charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Albuquerque police Thursday night. The release states Beverly Robinson-Bradley, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.