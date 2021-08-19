Hospitals and intensive care units are packed, three Albuquerque-based physicians said Thursday, and the nation is headed toward its highest spike in coronavirus cases.
The three doctors, speaking in a news conference for the Lovelace Health System, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital, expressed deep concern about the rise in cases in New Mexico and the need for people to be vaccinated against the virus.
The doctors and a new report from UNM also said a health care staffing shortage compounds the problem.
"Our hospitals are full," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval, chief medical officer of Lovelace. Suggesting ICUs are at capacity, she said, is an understatement.
The UNM Health Sciences Center issued a report Thursday to a legislative committee on New Mexico's shortages of nurses, physicians, pharmacists, emergency medical technicians and other health care workers.
At least one Republican lawmaker, state Sen. David Gallegos of Eunice, spoke against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement this week that health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must be vaccinated against the coronavirus by late next week. Gallegos said that could drive off medical workers who continue to decline the vaccine and push the system "over the brink."
The three doctors at the news conference said health care workers at their hospitals already are vaccinated in high percentages, although they didn't state the numbers.
Dr. Rohini McKee, chief quality and safety officer at UNM Hospital, said the hospital provides "respectful dialogue" and facts to those who are reluctant to get inoculated and tries to dispel myths.
But, McKee added, "The public health order is quite clear. And we intend to follow the public health order."
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said a medical personnel shortage nationwide is "chiefly due to burnout caused by the escalating COVID-19 pandemic."
If Republicans are concerned, she added, "one must wonder why they have not used their standing as elected officials to help mitigate the effects of this pandemic, and indeed have sought to undermine" public health guidance.
Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said the organization's hospitals have adequate supplies of equipment such as ventilators, but people to skillfully use them are more scarce. Personnel to treat intensive care patients — nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists — must work extra hours and more shifts, he said, adding some staff are being brought in from out of state to fill shifts.
The doctors said New Mexico has had a comparatively good response to the call for coronavirus vaccinations. More than 75 percent of New Mexico residents 18 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to state data, and two-thirds are fully vaccinated.
Still, the weekly rate of cases rose to 4,915 on Monday, the highest number recorded in the state since early this year, and the daily count Friday was 968. Officials have said the more contagious delta variant is driving the spread.
Mitchell said the delta variant is so contagious that one person with the infection typically infects six others. With the original virus, he said, a person with the disease generally transmitted it to two others.
