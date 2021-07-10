An Albuquerque police officer was recovering Saturday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, police said.
The officer was responding to a separate call around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue when a bullet struck his windshield.
He was taken to a hospital after being struck by shards of glass and was expected to be released soon, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.
The shooting occurred near the KiMo Theatre in downtown Albuquerque. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, Gallegos said.
