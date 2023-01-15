If You Go u Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque has partnered with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing with a dinner and watch party for two nationally broadcasted town halls as well as a teen summit. u The watch party will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The town halls will be broadcast by NBCUniversal on MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo. The teen summit will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum’s X Studio. u The community celebration with food trucks, live music and hands-on exploration of the museum will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

The Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque will be hosting two days of events this week marking the National Day of Racial Healing. This will include a teen summit on racial healing Saturday, where young people get to share their stories, in hopes of advancing equity together, at the museum’s new teen center — X Studio.

Amythyst Marciano, the museum’s communications and marketing manager, said the goal of the summit it to give these young thinkers a safe space to reflect on the effects of racism in order to move forward.

Popular in the Community