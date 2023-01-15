If You Go u Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque has partnered with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing with a dinner and watch party for two nationally broadcasted town halls as well as a teen summit. u The watch party will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The town halls will be broadcast by NBCUniversal on MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo. The teen summit will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum’s X Studio. u The community celebration with food trucks, live music and hands-on exploration of the museum will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
The Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque will be hosting two days of events this week marking the National Day of Racial Healing. This will include a teen summit on racial healing Saturday, where young people get to share their stories, in hopes of advancing equity together, at the museum’s new teen center — X Studio.
Amythyst Marciano, the museum’s communications and marketing manager, said the goal of the summit it to give these young thinkers a safe space to reflect on the effects of racism in order to move forward.
“New Mexico has a really unique and vibrant blend of cultures that lends to our voice,” Marciano said. “We have Native American, Latino, Caucasian, African American, just to name a few. And having the larger community together in a safe, encouraging and intelligently fun space, like X Studio and Explora, to share their stories, struggles and triumphs is really a strong, vital and unifying force, and it’s really the vision.”
Solomon Gbara, an Explora intern and panelist for the teen summit, expressed excitement for the opportunity to meet like-minded people in his community and what will come out of holding events like this.
“I get the chance to listen to the stories of those who have different backgrounds from me, while better understanding their perspectives,” Gbara stated in a news release. “The ultimate outcome I’d like to gain from this project is that we get one step closer to making this community a place of opportunity, healing, and inspiration for others, and in turn encouraging others to do the same in their communities.”
Marciano said Gbara will kick off the summit by sharing his own stories and experiences about what it has been like living in Albuquerque as an African American.
“He will be just trying to facilitate that dialogue and just warming up the audience and that sort of thing because he’s a little bit older, but he can still relate to teens,” Marciano said.
She said she hopes the event gives these young people, who were growing up during the pandemic, a chance to break out of their bubble and interact with new people.
“Ever since COVID came, I’ve noticed even with my own son and his friends that a lot of teenagers kind of felt isolated but comfortable in their isolation, sitting at home and just talking through the internet, that sort of thing,” Marciano said. “But there’s something about breaking bread, metaphorically and literally out in the community where they can sit down amongst each other, you know, and get to know new faces and make new friends. … That’s so important as we start to heal physically, mentally, emotionally, and I think the Day of Racial Healing gives us the opportunity to do that.”
After the summit, the museum will open up to the community for a celebration that will include local food trucks, live music, community partners and access to Explora’s hands-on activities.
A few days earlier, the museum will also host a dinner and a watch party for the prime-time town halls that will be aired on MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo on Tuesday which will discuss the advancement of racial equality.
National Day of Racial Healing, which is observed on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is an annual event founded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2017 in hopes of brining together communities across the U.S. to explore their common humanity and build the relationships necessary to create a more just and equitable world.
Marciano said this is the first time the museum will be taking part of the annual celebration.