An Albuquerque man accused of sending threatening and obscene emails to unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Mark Ronchetti and his wife is due back in court next week.
Stephen Yochim, 48, has been charged with transmitting threatening interstate communications after allegedly sending a series of profanity-laced emails last week that Ronchetti and his wife considered a "direct threat," according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
"In highly graphic language, the messages, received between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15, threatened physical violence against [Ronchetti] and expressed morbid joy at the prospect of cancer afflicting [his wife]," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a news release. "Included in the profane terms directed toward the family was the repeated use of an ethnic slur."
The emails also included lewd remarks about the couple's daughters.
Yochim's attorney, Jason Bowles, did not return messages seeking comment.
In a telephone interview Friday, Ronchetti, a Republican who lost the U.S. Senate race in November to Democrat Ben Ray Luján, said he immediately notified the FBI about the emails.
"I was shocked initially, and it's one of those things where in this line of work and in politics, you become accustomed to a certain level of discourse, which can be really harsh, but this was at a whole different level," he said. "The minute I saw it, I was like, 'I've got to take some steps to protect my family,' and thankfully, the FBI was right on it right away, they had this thing addressed within a few hours."
Ronchetti, a weatherman who recently returned to his old job at KRQE-TV, said he hopes people "on both sides of the aisle" start to treat each other with more grace.
"We don't have to agree politically, but we also need to get to a point where we treat each other with some grace and realize that in many cases, we don't have to end up at each other's throats," he said.
Meanwhile, Luján issued a statement late Thursday in which he wrote that he was "deeply troubled by news that Mark Ronchetti and his family were harassed and threatened online." Luján also thanked federal authorities for their quick action.
"Mark and I have had our political differences, but he’s a good person and a family man," Luján is quoted as saying in the statement. "As I told Mark tonight, I will be keeping him and his family in my prayers."
Ronchetti said he appreciated that Luján had reached out to him.
"It really speaks to his character," he said.
Yochim, who made his initial appearance in federal court Jan. 19, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
"The type of behavior the defendant is accused of committing is unacceptable," James Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, is quoted as saying in a statement.
