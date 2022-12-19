Griego 1.png

John Griego and Bryana Trejo-Griego at their wedding Sept. 6, 2020. The couple died the day before their first wedding anniversary.

 Courtesy photo

More than 15 months after a La Cienega couple were killed in a crash, an Albuquerque man has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and a charge of driving on a license that was revoked in connection with a prior DWI case.

Andres Lira-Hernandez, 53, is accused of speeding and driving recklessly when his Chevrolet Silverado truck crashed into the Hyundai Veloster carrying John Griego, 39, and his wife, Bryana Trejo-Griego, 28, around 5 p.m. Sept. 5, 2021, near the intersection of N.M. 599 and Interstate 25, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release issued Monday.

The sheriff's office said its investigators learned Lira-Hernandez was driving with a revoked license and determined he had "disregarded" a red light prior to the crash for "unknown reasons."

