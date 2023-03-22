An Albuquerque man was arrested Tuesday at the Coronado Condominiums in Santa Fe following a monthslong undercover operation where the suspect is accused of soliciting sex from someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

Joseph Vukosovich, 51, is accused of sending Santa Fe police detectives a deluge of email and text messages discussing sex acts, requesting nude and semi-nude photos and including obscene pictures of himself, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

“I have a bad fetish for young girls,” Vukosovich wrote in one of the messages, according to the complaint. He is charged with three counts of child solicitation by electronic communication device; attempting to cause or permit a child to engage in sexual exploitation; criminal sexual communication with a child; child solicitation by electronic communication device/meets with a child; and attempting to commit first-degree criminal sexual penetration, according to online court records.