The FBI has released the identity of an Albuquerque man accused of shooting and injuring an agent last week as the agent attempted to serve a search warrant.
Derick Garcia, 32, faces charges of assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the Friday incident in Albuquerque, which left the FBI agent hospitalized, according to a news release issued by the bureau.
The statement said Garcia shot the agent around 7 a.m. that morning. The agent was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
“FBI special agents courageously accept the danger as part of their job. Fortunately, our agent who was shot on Friday while performing his duty is out of the hospital and recovering," said James C. Langenberg, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office. "His bravery is an inspiration to all of us at the FBI who have sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and defend the American people, regardless of the sacrifices that may be asked of us."
If convicted, Garcia could face up to 20 years in prison.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.