Joseph Baca

An Albuquerque man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking following a Saturday morning chase through at least two counties that ended in a collision injuring at least two people, including a Santa Fe County deputy.

Joseph Baca, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

Following the report of a carjacking in Albuquerque, New Mexico State Police officers pursued Baca on Saturday on Interstate 40 near Edgewood before requesting assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies, according to a statement of probable cause. 

