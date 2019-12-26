State Rep. Bill Pratt, a Democrat, died Wednesday in Albuquerque of complications from a stroke.
The news of Pratt's death came after former state Sen. Lidio Rainaldi, a Democrat from Gallup, died last weekend.
A retired orthopedic surgeon, Pratt took office in 2019. He won the seat to represent his northeast Albuquerque district after Rep. Larry Larrañaga, a Republican who previously held the seat for years, announced his retirement.
Democratic leaders expressed their condolences Thursday.
“I am so saddened to hear of Representative Pratt’s passing, a man who never refused a call to serve others," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "As a physician he provided health care to underserved New Mexicans and as a legislator he worked diligently, often behind the scenes, to ensure everyone had a voice in the political process."
"Though new to his role as a lawmaker, his dedication to public service and the betterment of the lives of all New Mexicans was readily apparent," House Speaker Brian Egolf said of Pratt in a separate statement. "During the 2019 legislative session, Representative Pratt showed himself to be a man of integrity and character, and his presence will be sorely missed."
Earlier this year, Pratt sponsored House Bill 468, which would have made it easier for independents to run for office by reducing the number of signatures they're required to file with election officials. The bill was sent to the State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee, and did not move forward.
Pratt also served on the Health and Human Services Committee.
"During our time together in the Legislature, Representative Pratt was a fierce advocate for public health and it was an honor to serve with him," committee chairwoman Deborah Armstrong said Thursday. "We co-sponsored several pieces of legislation together, including improvements to the Clean Indoor Air Act and enshrining many essential health benefits, such as prohibitions on gender-based premiums and requirements of mental health coverage, into New Mexico law."
Born in 1935 in Camden, N.J., Pratt earned a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He later worked as an orthopedic surgeon at the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Albuquerque and the Gallup Indian Medical Center.
Rainaldi served as state senator for two terms from 2001-08. Prior to that, he was a city and state magistrate for 40 years.
"As a conservative Democrat, he was respected on both sides of the aisle," his son Lidio Rainaldi Jr. wrote Thursday. "Honest, humble, hardworking, effusive, a loyal friend to all."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.