The new voice of Zozobra, William Parnall, carries his own harmonica mic which he says helps with crafting the Zozobra voice Wednesday during a dress rehearsal for the 98th burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park.
The new voice of Zozobra, William Parnall, center, lets out a growl with some help from first alternate Elmer Garcia, right, as a cue for the dancers Wednesday during a rehearsal for the 98th burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park.
There’s a photo of William Parnall and his band playing during the pre-burn festivities at the Zozobra event in 1992. Zozobra has his head tilted toward where Parnell and his musical mates are, but it’s unclear from Old Man Gloom’s facial expression whether he wants to applaud or devour the musicians.
Fast forward to 2022, if you can, and here’s Parnall, a 69-year-old Albuquerque judge, preparing to return to the Zozobra festivities in early September. Only this time he’ll be making a different kind of music.
He will be the voice of Zozobra.
“It’s a celebration of the purging of the negative and a movement toward the positive,” Parnall said of the annual autumn ritual as he watched a crew of New Mexicans run through a rehearsal for the upcoming burn, scheduled for Friday.
“My intention is to do this indefinitely and as long as they want,” he said.
Parnall, a New Mexico native and Division I judge of the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court, was one of about 60 people who tried out for the role during a July audition in Santa Fe.
It was the first such audition for the part in nearly 40 years. To date, just five people — including the late Harold Gans, who did the job for about 40 years — have provided the voice of the big marionette who goes up in flames come September.
Those auditioning had to make the character come to life with their voices while watching a silent five-minute clip of Zozobra on a screen in front of them. The clip showed Zozobra reacting to the glooms (pieces of paper containing residents’ worries), the townspeople wanting to torch him and his arch nemesis, the Fire Dancer.
Parnall was first in line at that audition and used a taxi mic to amplify his voice and give Zozobra a distinctive sound that, Parnall said, he found lacking in recent years as new technology outpaced old-fashioned techniques. (Parnall graciously loaned the taxi mic to all those auditioning that day.)
Growing up in New Mexico, Parnall attended a number of Zozobra events and believes some of the old-timers who provided the voice in the past used taxi mics to give Zozobra a “raunchy, distorted sound.”
Ray Sandoval, who organizes the Zozobra event on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, said the club chose Parnall because his voice was both “traditional and brand-new.”
The way Parnall used the taxi mic, Sandoval said, filled his Zozobra audition with a “hollowness that allows for something more ethereal.”
For despite his impressive towering height — he will be over 50 feet tall this year, Sandoval said — Zozobra may be best known for the roars he lets out as the townspeople light him up.
As Parnall prepares for the big night, he said he has no sense of stage fright. After all, you might say he’s been performing for most of his life as an attorney and judge in the theater of law.
The Albuquerque native studied law at the University of New Mexico School of Law and served as a public defender and private lawyer for years. Parnall was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Bill Richardson in 2007.
A lifelong musician, he also started the rock band Money, Guns and Lawyers, which played local venues from the 1970s into the 1990s.
He recalls with humor and modesty the band’s debut at the long-gone Line Camp, which was located north of Santa Fe, when he was 23 years old. He threw up onstage.
“For the first time, I felt like a star,” he said. “I felt like I belonged on stage. That’s where I felt I was at home.”
He began taking classical guitar lessons at age 10 but switched to playing folk music and composing original songs. His first original tune, written when he was a lovestruck teen for his first girlfriend, was “Leavin’ In the Morning.” It includes such mournful lyrics as, “I’m leavin’ in the mornin, as early as I can, the goodbyes made me cry tonight, I don’t want to cry again.”
He has written 40 songs since, he said. His daughter, Taylor Parnall Carpenter (her first name comes from New Mexico’s Mount Taylor), who also makes music, plays some of them now, he said.
Parnall said as a judge he’s accustomed to being in the spotlight, ruling from the bench and finding a way to communicate opinions — a different kind of acting from giving vocal support to the biggest puppet in New Mexico.
While he would not reveal all his vocal plans for giving voice to Santa Fe’s King Kong-sized bogeyman, who goes up in flames every September no matter what he does to protest, Parnall said Zozobra — who first showed up in 1928 as part of Santa Fe’s Fiesta celebration — is not to be pitied.
“Zozobra is not to be felt sorry for,” he said. “Zozobra is defiant until the end.”
Anyway, he said, everyone knows Zozobra, who represents the glooms of the city, always returns for another round of fiery abuse at the hands of those who want to do away with their sad thoughts and past regrets.
“He is burned but only to come back the next year to plague the community with glooms,” Parnall said. “He knows he’s coming back.”