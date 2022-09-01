There’s a photo of William Parnall and his band playing during the pre-burn festivities at the Zozobra event in 1992. Zozobra has his head tilted toward where Parnell and his musical mates are, but it’s unclear from Old Man Gloom’s facial expression whether he wants to applaud or devour the musicians.

Fast forward to 2022, if you can, and here’s Parnall, a 69-year-old Albuquerque judge, preparing to return to the Zozobra festivities in early September. Only this time he’ll be making a different kind of music.

He will be the voice of Zozobra.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

