A Democratic state lawmaker is challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's line-item vetoes on an omnibus tax bill the Legislature passed earlier this year.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Rep. Miguel Garcia asks the state Supreme Court to declare the vetoes unconstitutional.
Albuquerque-based attorney Jacob Candelaria, a retired state senator who is representing Garcia, alleged Thursday the governor did not have the authority to line-item veto a "single word" from House Bill 547.
"The Governor exceeded her limited line item veto authority by striking the vast majority of the bill, including tax proposals that would exempt more Social Security retirement income from State Income Tax," Candelaria said in a statement.
The former senator previously challenged the governor — successfully — over which branch of government had the authority to appropriate federal funds.
"The Governor's actions are an affront to the separation of powers that underpins our State government, and unlawfully encroach on the Legislature's power to appropriate public money," Candelaria continued in the statement. "We believe there is scant legal support for the Governor's line item vetoes to H.B. 547."
The Governor's Office did not respond directly to questions about the merits of the lawsuit, which asserts HB 547 did not contain an appropriation.
"We take lawsuits filed against our office seriously and respect New Mexicans’ right to use the judicial system when seeking change," Caroline Sweeney, the governor's press secretary, said in a statement. "We anticipate, however, that this suit will be dismissed after review by a judge."
Garcia did not respond to a message seeking comment. In an interview, Candelaria said he was handling all media inquiries at Garcia's request.
In a tweet directed at Candelaria, state Sen. Joe Cervantes, an attorney and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote going to court to assure a balance of powers is an option the pair had "successfully exercised when necessary."
"But constitutional founders provided for veto override so the legislature would be a final check on the executive branch. We almost never exercise that option. Why?" Cervantes asked.
"Good question for 'leadership,' ” responded Candelaria, a Democrat turned independent who butted heads with Democratic leaders in the state Senate as a member of their caucus.
Cervantes said in an interview the framers of the New Mexico Constitution intended for the Legislature to have the last word.
"We, frankly, don't usually have the conviction enough to do that, so what inevitably happens is the parties protect the incumbent governors," he said. "The Republicans would never override [former Gov. Susana Martinez], and the Democrats probably won't have much of a stomach to veto override Michelle, so we essentially tie our hands and do not exercise the authority that the framers of the constitution intended us to do."
Lujan Grisham stripped most of the provisions of the massive tax package, which would've ended up costing the state more than $1.1 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law.
The governor, however, left in place one-time tax rebates — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly — as well as an expanded child tax credit and expansions of the gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners and the film tax credit program.
In an executive message on the tax bill, the governor wrote it had "many laudable tax reform measures," but she had "grave concerns" whether the package as a whole was sustainable long term.
"HB 547’s tax cuts will impact our ability to fund important services and programs that our citizens depend on, such as education, healthcare, public safety and education," she wrote. "This decrease in revenue will have a disproportionate impact on certain populations in our state — particularly those who are already struggling to make ends meet. Given the unpredictable nature of the economy and our State’s reliance on oil and gas, I am not confident this package is fiscally responsible."