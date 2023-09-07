A Democratic state lawmaker is challenging Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's line-item vetoes on an omnibus tax bill the Legislature passed earlier this year.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Rep. Miguel Garcia asks the state Supreme Court to declare the vetoes unconstitutional.

Albuquerque-based attorney Jacob Candelaria, a retired state senator who is representing Garcia, alleged Thursday the governor did not have the authority to line-item veto a "single word" from House Bill 547.

