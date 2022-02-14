State Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Monday morning on suspicion of aggravated DWI and other charges, according to jail records.
Louis, who has been a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives since 2013, chairs the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee, which canceled its 8:30 a.m. meeting Monday.
A spokeswoman for House Democrats did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
