A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of a Democratic state representative from Albuquerque asks the state Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional all of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's line-item vetoes on a tax omnibus bill passed by the Legislature earlier this year.
Albuquerque-based attorney Jacob Candelaria, a retired state senator who is representing Rep. Miguel Garcia, alleged Thursday the governor did not have the authority to line-item veto a "single word" from House Bill 547.
"The Governor exceeded her limited line item veto authority by striking the vast majority of the bill, including tax proposals that would exempt more Social Security retirement income from State Income Tax," Candelaria said in a statement.
The former senator previously challenged the governor — successfully — over which branch of government had the authority to appropriate federal funds.
"The Governor's actions are an affront to the separation of powers that underpins our State government, and unlawfully encroach on the Legislature's power to appropriate public money," Candelaria added. "We believe there is scant legal support for the Governor's line item vetoes to H.B. 547, and our client, a long time and dedicated member of our State Legislature, looks forward to having the Supreme Court decide this issue."
The governor's press secretary did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Lujan Grisham stripped most of the provisions of the massive tax package, which would've ended up costing the state more than $1.1 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law.
The governor, however, left in place one-time tax rebates — $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly — as well as an expanded child tax credit and expansions of the gross receipts tax deduction for health care practitioners and the film tax credit program.
In an executive message on the tax bill, the governor wrote it had "many laudable tax reform measures," but she had "grave concerns" whether the package as a whole was sustainable long term.
"HB 547’s tax cuts will impact our ability to fund important services and programs that our citizens depend on, such as education, healthcare, public safety and education," she wrote. "This decrease in revenue will have a disproportionate impact on certain populations in our state — particularly those who are already struggling to make ends meet. Given the unpredictable nature of the economy and our State’s reliance on oil and gas, I am not confident this package is fiscally responsible."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.