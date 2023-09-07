A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of a Democratic state representative from Albuquerque asks the state Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional all of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's line-item vetoes on a tax omnibus bill passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

Albuquerque-based attorney Jacob Candelaria, a retired state senator who is representing Rep. Miguel Garcia, alleged Thursday the governor did not have the authority to line-item veto a "single word" from House Bill 547.

"The Governor exceeded her limited line item veto authority by striking the vast majority of the bill, including tax proposals that would exempt more Social Security retirement income from State Income Tax," Candelaria said in a statement.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you