TAOS — A trial is underway this week in the state District Court in Taos for an Alaska man who faces more than a dozen charges tied to a string of burglaries in 2018.

The District Attorney’s Office is trying Carl Gage on five counts of non-residential burglary, one count of attempt to commit a felony, four counts of larceny and five counts of criminal damage to property under $1,000.

The charges stem from six break-ins Gage is accused of committing at Popolo’s Games, a Blake’s Lotaburger, KOKO Coffee and Deli and Southwest Wellness Center, a local cannabis dispensary.

A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

