TAOS — A trial is underway this week in the state District Court in Taos for an Alaska man who faces more than a dozen charges tied to a string of burglaries in 2018.
The District Attorney’s Office is trying Carl Gage on five counts of non-residential burglary, one count of attempt to commit a felony, four counts of larceny and five counts of criminal damage to property under $1,000.
The charges stem from six break-ins Gage is accused of committing at Popolo’s Games, a Blake’s Lotaburger, KOKO Coffee and Deli and Southwest Wellness Center, a local cannabis dispensary.
KOKO Coffee and Deli owner Dianna Richey, whose business was burglarized three times, took the stand Tuesday, along with other business owners.
Gage has argued Taos police investigators tampered with his cellphone, which was seized to collect evidence. He cited a photo of the police department taken shortly after his arrest that he didn’t take. He also claimed multiple emails were sent from his account that he did not write or send himself and said photos and videos were deleted from his device that proved his whereabouts July 23, one of the dates of an alleged burglary.
Gage, who is from Seward, Alaska, has been held at the Taos County jail since his arrest in February 2019. He faces two other pending burglary cases related to break-ins at other businesses around the Enchanted Circle.
He was found guilty of possession of a weapon or explosive by a prisoner and tampering with evidence at a trial in June 2021.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.