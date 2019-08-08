City officials temporarily closed the Santa Fe airport Thursday just before 10 a.m. due to an incident involving a small, private plane.
The airport’s administrative manager, Bobbi Huseman, said two people were aboard the aircraft, which was seen from a distance near an intersection of the airport’s runways. No injuries were reported.
Airport officials did not immediately say whether the plane had crashed. In its initial report, the city called the situation an “aircraft incident.”
All airport traffic was delayed, but city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said the aircraft was moved off the runway and traffic resumed around 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.