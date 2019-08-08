planecrash3.jpg

Kay Gough, left, and Cynthia Torcasso look out at a private plane crash at the Santa Fe Regional Airport Thursday, August 8. Gough's first flight to take her back to her hometown of London was delayed due to the crash, and Torcasso's husband's flight back to Santa Fe temporarily landed in Albuquerque until the crash had cleared. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican

City officials temporarily closed the Santa Fe airport Thursday just before 10 a.m. due to an incident involving a small, private plane.

The airport’s administrative manager, Bobbi Huseman, said two people were aboard the aircraft, which was seen from a distance near an intersection of the airport’s runways. No injuries were reported.

A small private plane crashed at the Santa Fe Regional Airport on Thursday morning, August 8. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican

Airport officials did not immediately say whether the plane had crashed. In its initial report, the city called the situation an “aircraft incident.”

All airport traffic was delayed, but city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said the aircraft was moved off the runway and traffic resumed around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.