031423 jw airport constr2.jpg

Travelers wait March 14 outside the terminal at the Santa Fe Regional Airport where construction continues on a terminal expansion and parking lot improvements.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The city of Santa Fe will continue construction on the expansion of the Santa Fe Regional Airport parking lot after receiving $3 million for the project from the state.

Work on the parking lot has been held up since the discovery of stranded underground utility lines.

The Santa Fe City Council, during a special meeting Wednesday evening, approved the use of grant funding for the project from the New Mexico Department of Transportation's Aviation Division.

