The city of Santa Fe will continue construction on the expansion of the Santa Fe Regional Airport parking lot after receiving $3 million for the project from the state.
Work on the parking lot has been held up since the discovery of stranded underground utility lines.
The Santa Fe City Council, during a special meeting Wednesday evening, approved the use of grant funding for the project from the New Mexico Department of Transportation's Aviation Division.
The council also approved radio upgrades for the city's first responders and a new contract that finalizes planned 3% raises for police officers.
Airport Manager James Harris told councilors Wednesday he expects the first phase of the ongoing terminal expansion project at the airport to be completed by early September, with completion of the new parking lot in mid-January.
The $3 million in grant funds from the state will go toward $4.1 million in additional expenses for the first phase of the project, Harris said, which includes underground repairs for the new parking lot and various unforeseen upgrades needed for the terminal.
The expenses, Harris said, were the result of "digging and finding."
"Getting into the latter part of the project," he said, "we started realizing that we need more cameras ... door systems that we need to upgrade, exits — safety items in the terminal that need to be upgraded to bring it up to code and standards set out by [Transportation Security Administration] and [Federal Aviation Administration]."
Harris added, the extra costs include equipment and software for the security upgrades. His department is still working to finalize the numbers, he said.
City Councilor Lee Garcia asked Harris for details on the costs and a timeline for completion of the first phase of the airport construction, saying councilors receive "a lot of questions" about the status of the parking lot.
The phased expansion project is planned to eventually add five gates, a baggage claim area and a bar and restaurant to the city-owned airport. The current, first phase of construction was scheduled for completion in January at a cost of $21.4 million.
Also Wednesday, councilors also approved a contract for $120,000 in radio upgrades for first responders.
Albuquerque-based Advanced Communications and Electronics Inc. will program and tune all 700 of the city's emergency responder radios to prepare for a move to the state Department of Information and Technology's public safety radio communication system in the coming months.
Councilors also approved a new contract negotiated with the Santa Fe Police Officers' Union for the current fiscal year, which began this month.
The new contract, which includes 3% raises for officers, comes at an annual cost of about $430,000, which was included in the annual budget approved by councilors in May.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez told councilors the raises will allow the department to maintain a "competitive edge" in recruiting police officers.