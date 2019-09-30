A small aircraft has been found in the Pecos Wilderness near where crews had been searching for a crash site over the weekend, authorities confirmed Monday morning.
FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the Grumman AA 5-A was found about 10 miles southwest of Mora. There was no immediate word on the condition of the occupants of the aircraft.
A New Mexico State Police spokesman could not immediately confirm Monday morning it was the same plane that had left the Santa Fe Regional Airport Thursday evening before air traffic controllers lost contact with it a short time later.
Along with state police, Civil Air Patrol aircraft and an Air National Guard helicopter had been looking for the plane.
John Graham, public affairs officer for the Civil Air Patrol’s Santa Fe region, said its searches had been suspended by Sunday morning after “a credible report” of an explosion and fire seen on Hamilton Mesa, which is in the upper end of the Pecos Valley, he said.
State police said a single-engine, four-seat aircraft containing a pilot and one passenger from Colorado had stopped to refuel in Santa Fe. It took off from Santa Fe at 5:49 p.m. Thursday, and contact was lost at 6:01 p.m.