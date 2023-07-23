Rusalka may not be a household name where opera titles are concerned, but the main source for its plot, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, certainly is.
Antonín Dvorák’s luxuriant setting of the fairy tale — about a water being who longs for human form in order to romance a prince but finds she can’t survive in either world — is a musically strong, fascinatingly staged fourth production for the Santa Fe Opera this summer.
And in the enormous title role, soprano Ailyn Pérez was a force of nature. More on her in a bit, but know she alone is worth the price of admission.
Rusalka was slow to come to the American opera world’s attention, although stagings here have increased dramatically in the last 20 or 25 years. Most have opted for a romanticized or lightly stylized approach to its settings — a lush forest with a pond for Acts 1 and 3 and the prince’s palace for Act 2 — but not Sir David Pountney, who makes his SFO debut with his production.
Pountney approaches it as a coming-of-age story about a young woman discovering her own sexuality who ends up trapped in a limbo state between childhood and adulthood, unable to fully participate in either. The psychological underpinnings are suggested by Leslie Travers’ setting, an all-white psychiatric asylum circa 1900, when Sigmund Freud was writing his most influential books.
Virtually every element in the original appears in this version, sometimes in modified form. There’s an actual onstage pond and a tree where Rusalka sings her famous “The Song to the Moon.” It’s just a sculptural tree made of metal chairs. A single tree bearing red fruit represents the forest where Rusalka and the prince first meet, giving it a Garden of Eden touch.
Striking images of predators and prey appear in many scenes, dominated by three tall display cases at the prince’s palace housing his hunting trophies — three still-living, semi-human gazelles trapped inside them. Rusalka soon joins them as his fourth trophy.
This approach is short on charm and natural-world scenography, but it maximizes dramatic and emotional impact. Conductor Lydia Yankovskaya was very much in sync with this approach, leading a propulsive, rhythmically bracing account of the score that still made its points during quieter, reflective moments.
Yankovskaya’s enthusiasm for the piece occasionally got the better of her in moments when the stage-pit balance tilted too much toward the orchestra, but she kept the opera musically alive over its three-hour running time, which is no small task.
Dvorák wasn’t a flashy orchestrator in the Richard Strauss or Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov vein, but he was highly skilled at it, as the four tone poems he composed on Slavic subjects in 1896 and, in particular, Rusalka demonstrate.
One of the evening’s special pleasures was hearing how varied and beguiling it is, as performed by the opera orchestra. Special kudos go to principal flute Bart Feller, principal horn Kelly Cornell, and principal harp Grace Browning for their prominent and sensitively played solos.
Rusalka is a challenging role under any circumstances; here, Pérez performed most of it barefoot, often wading in the onstage pond, while wearing nothing more than a simple white shift.
The popularity of “The Song to the Moon” suggests the entire role is wispy and forlorn, but, in fact, the title goes through an incredible range of moods and emotions vocally as well as dramatically. Pérez was a riveting presence from beginning to end, making use of a rich, chocolatey middle range she’s acquired in recent years to complement her upper register.
She was just as effective in her character’s intense, neo-Wagnerian scena in Act 2 as she was in more lyrical scenes, bringing emotional vulnerability and believability to them all, and was in superb form throughout the heart-breaking simplicity of the opera’s extended finale. In short, as fine a performance as you’ll see and hear anywhere.
Robert Watson sang strongly in the heroic tenor role of Rusalka’s charming prince, and he cut a burly figure on stage as well. When he has something musically and textually specific to do, as in his third act death scene, he can be an effective actor. In other scenes, when he’s simply being the prince, he resorts to a small series of generalized gestures and expressions that convey little.
James Creswell was a first-rate Vodník, the water gnome who is Rusalka’s father, singing with a mellifluous bass that was also capable of commanding outbursts. His ability to convey a variety of moods vocally and facially was especially important in this staging, since he spends the entire opera in a wheelchair.
The witch Ježibaba is often portrayed as a primarily comic character with a dark side that flashes out at certain times. Here, the inverse was the case, in mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis’ vividly enacted and powerfully sung portrayal.
We first saw her during the overture, clad in a long black dress and functioning as the asylum’s equivalent of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, binding Rusalka’s legs below the knees. (It was both a patient restraint technique and a visual metaphor for water nymphs not having any legs.)
Ježibaba’s potion-making scene that gives Rusalka human form was simultaneously funny and horrifying. A smoking cauldron and lots of ingredients (including a pig’s head and a miscellaneous human arm) arrived from the wings, supplemented by a fuzzy white cat killed by casually breaking its neck.
At the scene’s end, Ježibaba slices the bandages off Rusalka’s legs, then cuts her body twice as part of a rite-of-passage ceremony.
The potion works for a short while, but the prince’s attraction to Rusalka is short lived. The bargain she made with Ježibaba requires her to be silent in the presence of humans, and the prince is soon attracted to the “fierce beauty” and volubility of a foreign princess.
Here, she’s a red-clad dominatrix who arrives atop a golden horse statue and wields a riding crop, used for varied purposes, during her two scenes.
It seemed to take Mary Elizabeth Williams a few minutes to find her vocal bearings (her initial singing was harsh under pressure and sometimes had a hollow quality), but she was an assured, vigorous presence of evil incarnate.
For the opera’s management, part of Rusalka’s appeal was undoubtedly the five juicy supporting roles that are ideal for its apprentice singers.
As the three wood sprites, sopranos Ilanah Lobel-Torres and Lydia Grindatto and mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall combined well-honed trio vocalism with lively stage presences. They were especially effective in ramping up Vodník’s testosterone level from time to time while knowing they could probably escape involvement in its remediation.
Jordan Loyd (tenor) and Kaylee Nichols (mezzo-soprano) made something memorable and highly amusing out of the gamekeeper and kitchen girl, thanks to their own performance skills, Pountney’s directorial invention and Marie-Jeanne Lecca’s whimsical, wacky costumes and wigs.
Their long scene at the beginning of the second act is sometimes cut — it can seem interminable in realistically staged productions — but here it was a comedy triumph, enlivened by lots of feather plucking and meat-cleaver action on the fowl being prepared for the party guests.
Recent seasons have seen a definite acceleration in the frequency of Slavic titles, with Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Golden Cockerel in 2017, Leoš Janácek’s Jenufa in 2019, and Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin in 2021. Here’s hoping it continues in 2025. Meanwhile, Rusalka is highly recommended, except to those demanding fidelity to original design conceptions.