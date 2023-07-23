Rusalka may not be a household name where opera titles are concerned, but the main source for its plot, Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, certainly is.

Antonín Dvorák’s luxuriant setting of the fairy tale — about a water being who longs for human form in order to romance a prince but finds she can’t survive in either world — is a musically strong, fascinatingly staged fourth production for the Santa Fe Opera this summer.

And in the enormous title role, soprano Ailyn Pérez was a force of nature. More on her in a bit, but know she alone is worth the price of admission.

